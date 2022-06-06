Potential Security Gaps In Iran Listed In Order Of Difficulty

IRANIAN BORDER GUARDS

In light of recent murders and sabotage incidents in the Islamic Republic Of Iran, I thought it prudent to shortlist the deficiencies and potential challenges for the Iranian Armed Forces in provision of security. While this list isn't exhaustive by any means, I still shall attempt my best to cover all bases. Please note that I'll add the points one by one so as not to create one long essay which nobody has the time to read and nor do I weasel out midway due to fatigue after labouring throughWithout further ado, let's dive right in.Issues:(A) Armament and Standard Issue EquipmentFirst, we will examine the tactical problems regarding the Border Guard Command. Often underequipped and ill-prepared to face the challenges of the challenging terrain they're posted to stand guard over, there is an obvious vulnerability in this sphere and leaves much to be desired with regards to their operational capabilities.The standard issue firearms for Border Guard Command are Type 56s and AKMs, both antiquated platforms with large MOAs and unable to support modern optics and accessories. Additionally, vehicles used by Border Guards are unarmoured pick-up trucks which are vulnerable to small-arms fire. Protective equipment is poor, generally with a Level 2 armour rating or worse and training standards are only marginally better than that of a field paramilitary.However, they possess howitzers and field artillery in their inventory which though lacking in digital fire control systems are still a potent weapon against large formations of enemies attempting to breach the border. Yet these are limited in range to engage targets up to <20km only and rapidly approaching obsolescence.(B) Personnel Reliability and Unit SabotageBorder Guard Command falls under NAJA, the Iranian Law Enforcement agency and thus in reality, it's service members are police officers. Iranian policing is notoriously corrupt and LEOs are generally known to accept bribes to ignore breaches of the law, regardless of severity depending upon the case. In an embarrassing case from some years ago, an Icelandic tourist had photographed himself at a border checkpoint with Border Guard Personnel, the tourist in question and the officer smoking confiscated opium. While it makes for a funny anecdote, it exposes a serious flaw in the functioning of the agency if an officer - even if off-duty - consumes contraband and an intoxicant at that (made worse when you consider it's a theocracy).The second case I'd like to highlight is infiltration. In flashpoints like Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Sistan and Balochestan and Iranian Azerbaijan, membership among border guards is drawn from the local populace and they're drawn to stand guard over an area they know best - a sound strategy in itself, if not for the high level of sabotage committed by these elements.I would remind of the 2018 kidnapping of 10 Iranian Border Guards by the balochi sunni terrorist militant group jaish al-adl. They had been captured while drugged after consuming rations that were laced with a sleep-inducing agent and hauled over to Pakistan where they were held until a combination of negotiations, Pakistani military action and an Iranian cross-border intelligence raid succeeded in freeing them all. This terrorist attack was the result of treason and collusion as evident by the contamination of the Border Guards' rations and raises a troubling prospect of how deep these issues run. Similarly, infiltration by Kurdish separatists is frequent along hidden routes in the mountains and even across checkpoints; worse, there is poor filtration of cross-border traffic between northern Iraq and Iranian Kurdistan which enables spies and saboteurs to move to and fro with shocking ease.Solutions:(A) With regards to professionalizing border security, heavy investment is required by the Defence Ministry. A complete training overhaul and equipment replacement is required with a focus on quality rather than sheer numbers. It is recommended that border personnel be issued an AK-103 at the very least but Sayad 5.56 rifles are preferred, complete with a full tactical load-out consisting of attached grenade launchers, advanced optical sights, laser pointers and more (in future, the Zolfaghar platform chambered for 7.62 x 51 mm should be introduced once it passes all trials).In terms of protection, Ratnik protection system is ideal but it would be more economical to develop an indigenous analogue to it parallel to the Sarbaze Velayat (SARV) program but specific to border units, modernized and improvised to handle the conditions of Iranian border regions. Field rations should be issued in the form of MRE packs so that they're impossible to tamper with in future and the artillery needs to be upgraded in terms of firepower, range and smart targeting as well.Vehicles and logistics present the single most daunting roadblock as of now. While pickups, jeeps and light tactical vehicles are sufficient for shuttling small loads of cargo or serving as an emergency ride to rush men to a flashpoint, they're woefully inadequate for patrolling purposes. As such, Toophan MRAPs must be issued to the Border Guards and brand new APCs have to be designed in a complete departure from BTR-based designs, mechanizing patrols. Training ought to be imparted along the lines of US Army units, complete with mortar squads and rifle teams, armed with a rocket launcher (here, it is advisable to forego the RPG-7/RPG-29 and instead opt for the chinese PF-98A or build a 105mm reusable rocket launcher with inspiration from the 84mm Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle) backed with small reconnaissance UAVs. As precaution, drone jamming equipment would be advised given the lessons of Ukraine and the recent incidents within Iran involving explosive-laden quadcopters.(B) To prevent corruption from taking root in border guards posted on duty, personnel positions must be rotated every month, shuffling them across the term of deployment so that it becomes impossible for them to be contracted by the enemy, knowingly or unknowingly. K-9 units trained to detect contraband (drugs, explosives, ammunition etc.) must be stationed at every checkpoint, as must X-ray devices to properly scan vehicles entering or departing.Special emphasis is to be laid on recruiting the best candidates who aren't easily swayed by promises of dollars or engage in decadence by consumption of prohibited goods - indeed, one of the revisions should be to increase salaries across the board for the service and a strict policy of enforcement with regards to abuse of confiscated materials. Personnel recruited should preferably be Shia Muslims, with occasional tolerance of a sunni local if no other choice presents itself though in such cases, they must be outnumbered by Shia servicemen within the unit.Database entries must be logged with passport details, biometric data and number plates of people making crossings, flagging those who do so with regularity and imposing electronic tagging/tracking of newcomers and irregular, particularly foreigners. Conversely, an intelligence bureau for each border zone is to be stood up investigating the movements of Iranian citizens who pass out of Iranian territory for the duration they are staying in the concerned neighbouring state.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------To be continued...(all criticism, input and recommendations accepted)