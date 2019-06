I was going through YouTube and the video popped up on my timeline. I started the video and it became so interesting that I stuck watching it to the end.Here are few observations I made on the video. First of all watching this guy speak I can tell he is not well educated. Then watching him play and his background I can tell he has been playing at some shutter down ally shop.Now what this video teaches us. How much talent in Pakistan has been wasted. To be such good at video game is like you have a really good brain and this boy receiving no education placed his bright brain to no use. Please watch the video it is a good story.