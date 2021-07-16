Potential of an Unmanned or Manned VMMD in FC or Army to aid in Counter-terrorism effort

Terrorism in Pakistan has evolved continuously over the past 2 decades, from suicide bombers to full-blown firefights with the military. Recently however, a worrying trend has been observed of roadside IEDs being used to target military vehicles, particularly pickup trucks carrying troops and logistic convoys. Terrorists use these to inflict massive casualties on the SFs, while taking very few casualties of their own (or none at all).However, Pakistan is not the only country to have faced these problems, in fact Rhodesia faced something similar problems during the Bush War, where landmines placed at random wrecked mayhem on Rhodesian convoys. To combat this threat, the Rhodesians came up with an ingenious idea, using over-the-counter parts, and a bit of ingenuity to make the Pookie:Everything about it was functional, using parts from a VW Cobi van and a mine detector, the Rhodesians came up with perhaps the most successful Landmine Detector Carrier.Later the South Africans would improve upon this design and come up with the Husky VMMD a more effective (and expensive) vehicle, based on the same principles as the original Pookie.(Husky VMMD)Though in Pakistan's case, it's too expensive and whatnot.Basically if we use our existing resources, and use them to build another "Pookie", using modern more effective and cheaper equipment (including the ability to differentiate if the object is an IED or just a bottlecap based on mine detector tone), we can singlehandedly "checkmate" the most effective weapon terrorists have against us (roadside mines and IEDs).Our "Pookie" can use parts from old Police Hilux vehicles, Bolan van or even a Milat Tractor, with beefed up suspension and gearing for the harsh terrain of Balochistan, and be sent onto routes commonly patrolled by pickup trucks to detect potential sites for mines and IEDs, report it to the camp, via radio or by marking them using flags or paints or whatever.It's survivability can be improved by placing the mine detector even further ahead and raising the ride hide more than the original Pookie's (700mm). Furthermore, a few variants can be equipped with thermal sights, to monitor nearby mountains and terrain for potential terrorists.Another idea is to use the "Pookie" as an UGV, with it being guided only by GPS signals and pre-installed imagery of the route, allowing for routines patrols of the area, without any soldiers involved at all, these could be sent 100-200m meters in front of FC convoys to intercept potential IEDs in the area (or even randomly send them as an element of surprise).The main idea remains, that these vehicles should be cheap and easy to make and maintain (after all we have to do with what we have). These could then also be given to police departments as well.All of the R&D for this can be done in house, by even university level students. All in all, this coupled with cheap UAVs, can be used to keep an eye on the vast emptiness of Balochistan, potentially saving countless lives.I would love to hear the opinions of members and Professionals on this forum, maybe this can get the ball rolling....Source I used: