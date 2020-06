Stealth & sophistication: Type-212 submarine



The Type-212 class (aka U-212) has a reputation for sophistication, largely thanks to its first-use of Fuel Cell AIP (Air Independent Power). It is considered the elite model in the German submarine design list, above the later Type-214 and Type-218 products. And until recently it was also viewed as a 'not for export' design, although that has been relaxed for close ally Norway. It is also being promoted to the Netherlands to replace their highly regarded Walrus class. The design is interesting in a number of ways.



Although the submarine is relatively short, it has a larger diameter hull than the larger displacement Type-214. This allows for an extra level, in effect 3 decks. This permits a significant difference in the torpedo room relative to most other postwar German built submarines. (The Israeli Dolphin Class is worth its own article).



The unfinished bow section on the left of this photo shows the six torpedo tubes offset to port.

Type 212 Multi Purpose Submarine

Incorporation of a communications system suitable for use in Network Centric Warfare scenarios

Installation of the integrated German Sonar and Command Weapon and Control System

Substitution of the flank array with a superficial lateral antenna

Replacement of one periscope by an optronic mast

Integration of a diver lock-out system

Tropical readiness of the boats.

We know that the Type-212A is not for export in Germany.. but we also know it is offered for export by Fincantieri ..

*The same company with whom Egypt is signing a Mega deal of the century worth a dozen billions of Euros..