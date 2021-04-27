POTD: The Kalashnikov AKV-521 Carbine with Interchangeable Uppers

The most distinctive feature here is the fact that, while staying about 85% compatible with the TR3 carbine (a civilian-market version of the updated AK-12 rifle), the new model boasts a receiver split into upper and lower. The bolt guiding rails, bolt, trunnion, barrel, gas block, and muzzle brake have been relocated to the upper, while the magazine fixture, trigger group, fire selector switch, and buttstock remain integrated with the lower half. The recoil spring locks against a post attached to the lower. Another feature is the charging handle made removable to provide for disassembly through the rear end. The receiver on the prototype is milled, while it will be stamped on the production model.