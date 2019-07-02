POTD: The Heckler & Koch G28 DMR

Heckler Koch G28 DMR
Photo Of The Day: One rifle I really would like to have in my collection is the MR308, but I got the MR223 instead. I wish it was the other way around, but there we are. Today we’re looking at the G28, or HK241, which is the military version of the civilian semi-automatic rifle MR308. It uses the 7.62 x 51 mm NATO round and as a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) it is supposed to keep accuracy of 1.5 MOA and also be compatible with various night vision devices.
To the best of my knowledge, it uses the Schmidt & Bender 3-20×50 DMR riflescope with a calibrated single-turn turret and a so-called DMR reticle. It is a little bit disguised with the “hats”, but there is an Aimpoint Micro on top. There is a 25 MOA mount to hold the optics. The aim was to get first-round hit probability up to 600 meters. I have shot good hits out to 900 meters with inferior firearms in this caliber, so it should certainly be doable. The only drawback that comes to mind is that the system is quite heavy at over 5.8 kg, partly due to that it has a milled steel upper.
