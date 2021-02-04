POTD: Supreme Court Policeman with FN SCAR

Photo Of The Day – Above you see a U.S. Soldier with the 102nd Military Police Battalion, New York National Guard speaking with a Supreme Court policeman in Washington, D.C. in January 2021. You can see the policeman has an FN SCAR with a Trijicon MRO. I often read rumors about which unit uses the FN SCAR so here’s a confirmation about one unit that I think most didn’t even know about.
According to Wikipedia: “The Supreme Court of the United States Police is a small U.S. federal law enforcement agency headquartered in the District of Columbia, whose mission is to ensure the integrity of the constitutional mission of the Supreme Court of the United States by protecting the Supreme Court building, the Justices, employees, guests, and visitors.” (Source)
Below: A U.S. Soldier with the 102nd Military Police Battalion, New York National Guard, stands guard at an intersection in Washington, D.C. I think that would be the new SIG pistol, but the image is not very clear.
Below you can see the FN SCAR in the background.
The National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
All photos by the U.S. Army National Guard, taken by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni
