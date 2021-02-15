Join the U.S. Special Forces and see the World! Or stay at home and just have a lazy look at TFB’s Photo Of The Day and share the experience from the Latvian Zemessardze and the US Army Special Forces in these pictures.
Above we have a Heckler & Koch G36 in the hands of a Latvian Zemessardze. The Zemessardze is an all-volunteer force charged with protecting the Latvian homeland. Some of their units are mentored by U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers.
Soldiers with the Latvian Zemessardze prepare to move out during a small-unit tactics exercise near Iecava on 7 June 2020.
A U.S. Special Forces soldier discusses tactics with a Latvian Zemessarrdze officer.
Can you identify the machine gun below?
Below: Sharing ammunition before clearing a room during a small unit tactics exercise. The detainee was played by a US Special Forces soldier.
All pictures are taken by U.S. Navy LT Rob Kunzig.
To learn more about the Latvian National Guard please check here. Apart from the HK G36, they also use the Heckler & Koch G3 which they were given by Sweden. The Latvian National Guard with M14 Rifles and Schmidt & Bender optics is pretty cool as well.
POTD: Latvian Zemessardze with H&K G36 Rifles -The Firearm Blog