What's new

POTD: Latvian Zemessardze with H&K G36 Rifles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,693
81
56,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Join the U.S. Special Forces and see the World! Or stay at home and just have a lazy look at TFB’s Photo Of The Day and share the experience from the Latvian Zemessardze and the US Army Special Forces in these pictures.
Above we have a Heckler & Koch G36 in the hands of a Latvian Zemessardze. The Zemessardze is an all-volunteer force charged with protecting the Latvian homeland. Some of their units are mentored by U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers.
POTD: Latvian Zemessardze with HK G36 Rifles

Soldiers with the Latvian Zemessardze prepare to move out during a small-unit tactics exercise near Iecava on 7 June 2020.
Click to expand...

A U.S. Special Forces soldier discusses tactics with a Latvian Zemessarrdze officer.
Click to expand...


Can you identify the machine gun below?

Below: Sharing ammunition before clearing a room during a small unit tactics exercise. The detainee was played by a US Special Forces soldier.

All pictures are taken by U.S. Navy LT Rob Kunzig.

To learn more about the Latvian National Guard please check here. Apart from the HK G36, they also use the Heckler & Koch G3 which they were given by Sweden. The Latvian National Guard with M14 Rifles and Schmidt & Bender optics is pretty cool as well.

POTD: Latvian Zemessardze with H&K G36 Rifles -The Firearm Blog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom