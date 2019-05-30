POTD: L129A1 Sharpshooter Rifle

The weapon provides quick and precision fire at point targets beyond that of normal issued section and personal weapons.

The designated marksman within in the sub-unit will use the rifle as a personal weapon and will also be expected to engage and neutralize targets out to greater distances during day/night and periods of low light visibility.

Fitted with the ACOG Optical sight for long range engagements in the hands of marksmen.

The sharpshooter rifle has improved the long-range firepower available on the front line.

The rifle fires a 7.62mm round and has enhanced accuracy of engagement during longer-range firefights. This weapon is used by some of the best shots in the infantry.

L129A1 is magazine fed, direct gas operated and has a semi-automatic capability.

It has a high rate of accurate rapid fire out to greater distances, it can be fitted with the Advanced Combat Optical Gun Sight (ACOG) or Magnum Universal Night Sight (MUNS).

It weighs 5.0kgs, has six positional telescopic adjustable butt, it is also fitted with a Rail Adapter System (RAS) for the fitting of day and night sighting systems and for ancillaries such as the bipod, down grip and bayonet adapter.