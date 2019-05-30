POTD: L129A1 Sharpshooter Rifle

Nothing to do? Take a cup of coffee and enjoy the pictures and story of the United Kingdom’s L129A1 Sharpshooter Rifle. According to Wikipedia, over 3,000 units of the L129A1 had been supplied to UK forces by 2014. In the competition, the Lewis Machine and Tool Company was up against firearms like the FN Herstal SCAR-H, Heckler & Koch HK417 and the Sabre Defence XR-10.
The primary optic became the Trijicon ACOG TA648-RMR-UKS, with a reticle that has a built-in bullet drop compensator for 7.62×51mm NATO from 100 out to 1,200 meters. There’s also a Trijicon RMR on top of the scope.
Below: Pictured stripped down is the 7.62mm Sharpshooter Assault Rifle fitted with the ACOG 6×48 Optical Sight and MilSight S135 Magnum Universal Night Sight (MUNS).
The British L3A1 Bayonet is also pictured, based on the FN FAL Type C socket with a clip-point blade. It can also be used as a multi-purpose knife and wirecutter when combined with its scabbard.
Here’s how the British Ministry of Defence describes their firearm:
There is also a Sniper Support Weapon version (SSW) that has been improved from the standard L129A1 with the addition of the L17A2 Schmidt & Bender 3-12 x 50 PMII Sniper Scope and Surefire Suppressor.The weapon provides quick and precision fire at point targets beyond that of normal issued section and personal weapons.
The designated marksman within in the sub-unit will use the rifle as a personal weapon and will also be expected to engage and neutralize targets out to greater distances during day/night and periods of low light visibility.
Fitted with the ACOG Optical sight for long range engagements in the hands of marksmen.
The sharpshooter rifle has improved the long-range firepower available on the front line.
The rifle fires a 7.62mm round and has enhanced accuracy of engagement during longer-range firefights. This weapon is used by some of the best shots in the infantry.
L129A1 is magazine fed, direct gas operated and has a semi-automatic capability.
It has a high rate of accurate rapid fire out to greater distances, it can be fitted with the Advanced Combat Optical Gun Sight (ACOG) or Magnum Universal Night Sight (MUNS).
It weighs 5.0kgs, has six positional telescopic adjustable butt, it is also fitted with a Rail Adapter System (RAS) for the fitting of day and night sighting systems and for ancillaries such as the bipod, down grip and bayonet adapter.
Below: Pictured in an armory is the 7.62mm Sharpshooter Assault Rifle fitted with the ACOG 6×48 Optical Sight and MilSight S135 Magnum Universal Night Sight (MUNS).
Below: The rifle looks like it has seen some combat.
Here is also a Forgotten Weapons video telling about this rifle.
If you want one there is an L129A1 Reference Rifle from LMT, but only available for purchase through Federal Firearms Licensed Dealers.
The MSRP is $5,999, “but” the system comes complete with flip-up sights, bipod, sliding QD sling mount, Otis cleaning kit, Cleaning Rod, tactical two-point sling, 3 rail panel covers, no less than 8 Magpul 20-rd polymer magazines, torque wrench, and owner’s manual. All packaged in a Pelican hard case with custom cut foam interior.LMT reference to the weapon contracted by United Kingdom Ministry of Defence designated the L129A1. This reference weapon brings you as close as you can get to the true rifle system provided to the UK. Not only will you receive the weapon system, it will come fully loaded with all accessories and components neatly packaged in a hard case.
There’s a detailed picture of the system, in its Pelican case, in this pdf file.
For civilians in the United Kingdom, there is a straight-pull version available, called the LMT308SP, to comply with the National laws (that may have changed).
