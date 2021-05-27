What's new

POTD: Italians Fighting in Built-Up Area with Beretta ARX160

Photo Of The Day: We don’t see the Beretta ARX160 too often, but here it is in the hands of Italian soldiers with the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia at Camp Adazi, Latvia. They are conducting FIBUA training (Fighting in Built-Up Area). The ARX160 was developed for the Italian Armed Forces and launched in 2008 as part of the Soldato Futuro program. It uses the 5.56x45mm round.

The Beretta still looks kind of futuristic in most people’s eyes. I can spot some (but not many) similarities with my own Benelli MR1, I just hope theirs are more accurate.


Seven years later the Beretta ARX200 was introduced, it’s chambered in the major caliber 7.62×51mm NATO.
Photos by MCpl Stuart MacNeil, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group – Latvia Imagery Technician, Canadian Armed Forces Photo and Bg Juan Delgado Garnacho, enhanced Forward Presence Imagery Technician, Ejército de Tierra.

Check out our article about the Forgotten one: The Benelli MR1.

