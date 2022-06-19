What's new

POTD: Heckler & Koch HK433

Heckler Koch HK433


TFB’s Photo Of The Day has become an impressive gallery with an ever-growing number of images of firearms in all sorts of environments. Today we’re going to add one more. The Heckler & Koch HK433 is a modular platform where the best features of the G36 and the HK416 have been combined. The design is made for both right-handed and left-handed users and the non-reciprocating charging handle can be converted from left to right without the help of tools.
Caption from Heckler & Koch GmbH (Germany)
With the HK433 in 5.56 mm x 45 NATO caliber, we have pursued a clear mission: The fusion of two HK assault rifle worlds into a unique, scalable and highly efficient weapons platform for military and police users.
In the picture, you can note the Aimpoint red dot and the H&K magazine.
More images of the HK433 can be found here (TFB).

