POTD: Australian Amphibious RaidPosted 11 hours ago in MIL/LE, Photo Of The Day with 5 Comments
Tags: amphibious, australia, Norinco, Rim of the Pacific, RIMPAC, sri lanka, U.S. Marines
RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) is the world’s largest international maritime exercise, and the 2022 edition is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. Above you can see Australian Army reconnaissance team members moving into their position during an amphibious raid as part of the Rim of the Pacific.
Below: Sri Lankan Marines move to their position during an amphibious raid. I would say this is most likely the first time we have Sri Lankan soldiers in our POTD. I think the rifle is a Norinco QBZ-95.
Another Australian Army reconnaissance team member in the picture below.
A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet takes off.
A U.S. Marine Corps A-10 Thunderbolt II provides air support.
U.S. Marines Corps CH-53 Super Stallions.
A U.S. Marines Corps CH-53 Super Stallion flies away after airlifting troops
A U.S. Marines Corps AH-1 Super Cobra provides air support.
26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC from June 29 to August 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.
Photos: Canadian Armed Forces, Cpl. Djalma Vuong-De Ramos, Imagery Technician
POTD: Australian Amphibious Raid -
Above you can see Australian Army reconnaissance team members moving into their position during an amphibious raid as part of the Rim of the Pacific.
www.thefirearmblog.com