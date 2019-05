Potato glut badly hurts growers

Surplus stock of around 40 lakh tonnes amid sharp fall in export

Bangladesh is the seventh largest producer of the tuber crop. It produced a record high of 1.09 crore tonnes last year, according to the De-partment of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

With an annual average demand of around 70 lakh tonnes, the country witnessed a surplus of about 40 lakh tonnes, most of which is wasted.