What's new

Potato and rice prices have gone up due to providing more relief to poor people: Agriculture Minister

I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,446
-40
11,822
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Potato and rice prices have gone up due to providing more relief to poor people: Agriculture Minister

11 Oct, 2020

Agriculture Minister Dr. commented that the price of potatoes and rice has increased due to giving more relief to the poor people in the Corona disaster. Abdur Razzak.
The minister made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at the virtual inauguration ceremony of Anwar Hydraulic Elevator Dam at Chittagong Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "It goes without saying that there are no poor people now. People are feeding cattle with relief rice." A state-of-the-art hydraulic elevator dam has been constructed at a cost of Tk 21 crore at Barumchara in Anwara upazila of Chittagong as a pilot project. The Chinese-built dam will protect 3,000 hectares of crops.
The Agriculture Minister inaugurated the virtual project from the Secretariat. Local MP and Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present. The Agriculture Minister said why the prices of vegetables including potatoes and rice have gone up. The minister also claimed that people used the relief as food for cattle during the Corona period.
However, the minister admitted that the middlemen manipulated the market price hike. Their violence should be reduced.

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:গরীব মানুষকে বেশি ত্রাণ দেয়ায় আলু ও চালের দাম বেড়েছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

করোনা দুর্যোগে গরীব মানুষকে বেশি করে ত্রাণ দেয়ার কারণে আলু ও চালের দাম বেড়েছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন কৃষিমন্ত্রী ড. আব্দুর রাজ্জাক। রোববার দুপুরে সচিবালয়ে চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারার হাউড্রোলিক এ
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,446
-40
11,822
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
This is how awami league regime ministers are and oppressing the country. Most relief were looted by Awami League goons.
 
Last edited:
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,043
-506
5,126
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
God Bless Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Awami League and the people of Bangladesh, together we will make Jamati and golapi madam free Shonar Bangla!

1602438281283.png
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,043
-506
5,126
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
idune said:
Oh, you forgot to say "joy bangla" after the news of relief looting.
Click to expand...


Don't tell Tariq, He'll be cross.


@Atlas look at how Golapi Madam behaves with her own party members, no wonder BNP is dead, I pity Mirza Fakhrul and Rizvi....


What kind of woman talks with such a hostile and gruff tone... This female wannabe thug will run the country ?
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,830
0
11,127
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
idune said:
the minister said, "It goes without saying that there are no poor people now. People are feeding cattle with relief rice."
Click to expand...
@idune, do not you think it is a lie to say that people are feeding rice to their cattle? The rice must have been very low quality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Abingdonboy
How India prevented a disaster
Replies
13
Views
2K
thesolar65
thesolar65
Iggy
The Great Escape!! How India Handled Cyclone Phailin ..
Replies
0
Views
937
Iggy
Iggy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top