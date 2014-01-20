Potato and rice prices have gone up due to providing more relief to poor people: Agriculture Minister

11 Oct, 2020Agriculture Minister Dr. commented that the price of potatoes and rice has increased due to giving more relief to the poor people in the Corona disaster. Abdur Razzak.The minister made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at the virtual inauguration ceremony of Anwar Hydraulic Elevator Dam at Chittagong Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "It goes without saying that there are no poor people now. People are feeding cattle with relief rice." A state-of-the-art hydraulic elevator dam has been constructed at a cost of Tk 21 crore at Barumchara in Anwara upazila of Chittagong as a pilot project. The Chinese-built dam will protect 3,000 hectares of crops.The Agriculture Minister inaugurated the virtual project from the Secretariat. Local MP and Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present. The Agriculture Minister said why the prices of vegetables including potatoes and rice have gone up. The minister also claimed that people used the relief as food for cattle during the Corona period.However, the minister admitted that the middlemen manipulated the market price hike. Their violence should be reduced.