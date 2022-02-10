Postponed/Cancelled---"Kashmir, Palestine in the making"

Sure. We survived 75 years of attrition against an India with vastly superior numbers, industry, technology and land area/coastline all because of grit and strategy alone. Now we are surpassing you in key technology fields too what will you do now?



You are no longer strategic allies with Russia and will inevitably drift from their camp but you are also awkwardly stuck in the initial limbo of becoming an American strategic partner against China and so for at least 10 years will suffer major setbacks in acquiring cutting edge defense technologies. For example Pakistan with a fraction of your budget has already set up a space AND artificial intelligence command center to receive, interpret and relay vast amounts of satellite data to be streamed to Rawalpindi from Chinese Sats as part of our wider combined synchronized operations. India meanwhile is only in the Memorandum of Understanding phase of such an intelligence sharing agreement with America and Nato. Neither are its own satellites even half as capable as any available to China (and now by extension, to Pakistan). China now has one of the most robust fleets of military satellites in the world racing towards unparalleled resolution and operational flexibility. We will be able to see your ships, missile launchers and all other kinds of targets hours before you can see ours for the next several years. Everyone knows how important information gathering is in 21st century warfare. Does India have the balls to shoot down a Chinese satellite in the middle of a war with Pakistan? If not then we have an unobstructed visual and thermal view of vast swathes of India at a time at our disposal for the entirety of any war.



You have no access to 5th Generation technology yourself or from any allies. Russia will certainly think twice selling any future stealth fighters to a major emerging ally of The West and a future operator of modern American aircraft. Yeah I get it project checkmate is looking for foreign co-signees to launch the development but please don't pretend the geostrategic weight of deciding to sell jets to Gulf sheikhs for use against unarmed farmers is the same as India for use against Pakistan and potentially China. I simply cannot see it happening in the future we seem to be drifting towards. America certainly will not sell it's F35 to a country that has an extremely good chance of actually using it against not any old near peer adversary but the US' own arch Nemesis. The risk of technology being captured is extremely high and considering the F35 well into the future will still have the most cutting edge American stealth coating technology and the next generation of jets aren't even near ready for America let alone for export to India, we can rule America out of potential sources of ready made 5th gen shit to india. Pakistan has China, Turkey AND Russia to look to for either procurement of ready made solutions, assistance in our own program or the creation of a joint program. Russia is unlikely but who knows what the geopolitical situation will be when checkmate starts taking off for real. China is very likely for procurement and very likely to give PAC technical assistance on any future 5th gen venture should project AZM be rebooted or something similar.



You have no access to hypersonic super maneuverable re entry vehicle or glide vehicle technology from anyone your closest strategic ally the USA are themselves many years away from even getting their footing in this arms race. Meanwhile the chinese are making and exporting kinetic capabilities lightyears ahead of anything India has yet dreamed of. Major breakthroughs being made every few months from studies being published on satellite guidance of cruise missiles to new techniques of molding titanium powder quickly into inlet shape. Even the fkn North Koreans who just a few years ago were operating missiles that look like something out of a 50s soviet propoganda poster are now testing hypersonic glide vehicles that can reach the West coast of America. Definitely Chinese export. And what do you think is stopping China from exporting such a game changing weapon to Pakistan against our mutual nemesis? These missiles do not even violate any non proliferation or missile control treaties given we hardly need any range on them.