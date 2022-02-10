Postponed/Cancelled---"Kashmir, Palestine in the making"

TLDR:
1: Issue of release of this documentary became larger than life due to the label "Russian state affiliated"
2: The label is forced on this media house by twitter and Facebook to discourage people from watching their documentaries so that the MSM can control public opinion
3: They received death threats, and are postponing due to safety concerns for the crew and the participants.
END
- If they are saying that they are concerned about participant's safety, then I believe this is more of a cancellation.
- I never took sour online Indians too serious before, but slowly they are beginning to have a larger than deserved impact on the world.
- Will we sleep through genocide of Kashmir?
- The ability of India to stop this independent media house from releasing a documentary is a cause for grave concern.
- Can we do something at this stage to get them to release the documentary. I feel this time the last opportunity to shed light on Kashmir has been lost. Can we rescue it?
- When will we stop thinking, "that's ok I have things to do, some other Pakistani will do something about it..."
Link:
https://redfish.media/blog/2912/
