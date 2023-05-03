Posters praising COAS Gen Asim Munir appear in IIOJK Posters were pasted at many places in Srinagar

Posters were pasted at many places in SrinagarThe posters have been pasted at many places in Srinagar saying: Thank you Pakistan army Chief, we are grateful to you for sticking to your national stand regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting the Kashmiris’ just cause.The posters were displayed by the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.Earlier, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Masroor Abbas appreciated the statement of General Syed Asim Munir, in which he reiterated Pakistan’s support to the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for freedom.He said that Kashmiris value this statement and are extremely grateful to Pakistan for its political, diplomatic and moral support to their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.Masroor Abbas said that the Kashmir problem is the main reason behind the impoverishment in South Asia, so solving this long-standing problem will improve the daily life of South Asian people including Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Indians.Meanwhile, Noor Mohammad Fayyaz, the illegally detained APHC leader, said that the Group 20 meeting in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir is against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and international law. He said that the Indian government wants to give the impression to the world through this meeting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, but it cannot mislead the international community through lies.APHC-AJK senior leader Syed Yusuf Naseem also hailed the statement of General Syed Asim Munir and said that this statement is of utmost importance for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are victims of Indian state terrorism. He termed the holding of the G20 meeting in Srinagar by the Modi regime as a violation of the UN Charter and international law.