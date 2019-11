Amritsar: Posters lauding Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor—the place where Guru Nanak established first Sikh commune—have surfaced in India’s Amritsar.

The poster termed PM Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu—an Indian cricketer-turned-politician—real heroes of Kartarpur Corridor.

The posters in Hindi read, “Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for opening Kartarpur Corridor."

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu has formally sought permission of Indian government to attend grand opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is scheduled to take place on Nov-9.



"It is brought to your kind notice that I have been invited by the Pakistan government for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019. As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots," Sidhu wrote.



After inaugural of the Kartarpur Corridor, some 5500 Sikh pilgrims will be able to visit the religious site on daily basis.