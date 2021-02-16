What's new

Posters appear in Srinagar to expose India’s real face

Posters appear in Srinagar to expose India’s real face
Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 12:17 PM




ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Posters inscribed with slogans like “WAKE UP, WAKE UP, UN EU WAKE UP” have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to record the Kashmiris’ protest against an expected visit by a group of European and African parliamentarians, handpicked by Modi-led fascist Indian regime to mislead the international community.

According to Kashmir Media service, the posters displayed by Hurriyat Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir were also reading” “We Want Freedom”. Some of the posters had the text like “Kashmir seeks world attention”.
“Kashmiris are united to raise demand of right to self-determination, mandated under UN resolutions. Indian state has caged us and is terrorizing, targeting, killing, harassing, arresting, blinding and silencing us the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” was written on some posters.


“Kashmiris have not accepted what India did on August 5, 2019, and they appeal to the visiting European and African parliamentarians to avoid taking Indian side and see our miserable plight and injustice in an impartial manner.”
“Our Crime: We want free and fair Plebiscite through Right to Self-Determination,” was a slogan written on still some other posters.

www.app.com.pk

Posters appear in Srinagar to expose India’s real face

Posters inscribed with slogans like “WAKE UP, WAKE UP, UN EU WAKE UP” have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas of IIOJK
www.app.com.pk www.app.com.pk
No one is going to go two hoots about it. Kashmir is so calm from last and a half year and a poster or two is not going to make up any difference. It is ok if it gives any kind of good feelings to our pakistani friends.
 
The Insurgents put these posters regularly, but then it give feel good feeling to you guys lolz.
 
Cutting off all internet and communications to 13 million people results in dead silence. Who would've thought. And it's not like the 900,000 troops there are silencing locals or anything. Nah. Don't question supreme leader Modi! Keep sending rape threats to underage teenagers like a good IT cell!
 
Your ISPR IT Cell pays you to spam those ridiculous figure. If there is no internet in Srinagar then how I’m using Internet now?
 
I would have to agree with you 'cause you guys and your media portray things are bad in Baluchistan - than the people actually there.
Ditto.
I'd post videos of Indian Media and comments on various pages talking about 'freeing Baluchistan from the crutches of Pakistan' :omghaha: , but i'll just run out of space.
 
Hundreds of Pakistanis crossed borders and got killed, such obsession to enter in India.
 
These posters are sure to sway the world into seeing things from the separatists perspective.
 
