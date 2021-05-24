(Poster) Over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Coronavirus: China passes 500 million doses in rush to meet vaccination target
- Some provinces have a cut-off of June 9 to have the first jab to allow enough time to deliver second shots by the end of the month
- In China, up to 85 per cent of the population would need to be vaccinated for herd immunity, says CDC researcher who believes it’s possible this year
