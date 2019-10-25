What's new

Post your favourite songs from other ethnicities than your own in Pakistan!

waz

waz

It's simple post tracks that you love from other ethnic groups than your own in Pakistan. Spread the love.

I'm going to start with my Pasthun kin, aside from my own culture Azad Kashmir i.e. Pahari speaking, and Punjabi songs, I listen to Pashto music a great deal.


Fantastic song from one of Pakistan's top Pashto artists Humayun Khan.




One of the best romantic songs out there, guys sing this to your wife, fiancee etc. Even if she doesn't understand Pashto she will love it. :yahoo:




If there was an anthem after Pakistan's own national anthem this would surely be one of the top candidates. A beautiful dedication to the legendary city of Peshawar! I put up both videos, the first has the awesome lyrics and great video and remade video recently is just as good.



Great song about Pashtun culture in general set in Bajur.

 
Ancestor migrated from amritsar... not punjabi and speak urdu at home... I like Pakhavar song you share and this pashto song... also like songs from Sketches... like Mand piyan da munh...

some speak persian in Pakistan..so i like this song
 
Are there any Hindko songs. My family speaks Hindko but not sure if they have their own music.
 
waz said:
Bro you're meant to state your area and the songs and language you are putting up. :yahoo:
Click to expand...
I live in Karachi
First song Bibi Sanam Jaman and language is Dari/Persian
Second song is Liala O Laila and language is Balochi
last song of previous post is Mahi Diyaan Jokha and language is Sariki but sung by Sindhi singers ....

Now the below posted song is Pere Pavandi Saan language is Sindhi
 
waz said:
It's simple post tracks that you love from other ethnic groups than your own in Pakistan. Spread the love.

I'm going to start with my Pasthun kin, aside from my own culture Azad Kashmir i.e. Pahari speaking, and Punjabi songs, I listen to Pashto music a great deal.


Fantastic song from one of Pakistan's top Pashto artists Humayun Khan.




One of the best romantic songs out there, guys sing this to your wife, fiancee etc. Even if she doesn't understand Pashto she will love it. :yahoo:




If there was an anthem after Pakistan's own national anthem this would surely be one of the top candidates. A beautiful dedication to the legendary city of Peshawar! I put up both videos, the first has the awesome lyrics and great video and remade video recently is just as good.



Great song about Pashtun culture in general set in Bajur.

Click to expand...

I like pekhawar song. One of the awesome fast song from Pakistan.
 
HRK said:
I live in Karachi
First song Bibi Sanam Jaman and language is Dari/Persian
Second song is Liala O Laila and language is Balochi
last song of previous post is Mahi Diyaan Jokha and language is Sariki but sung by Sindhi singers ....

Now the below posted song is Pere Pavandi Saan language is Sindhi
Click to expand...

I've heard this song from Mithu at least a thousand times.

Another one I really like which is in Rajistani:
 
I just love this:


HRK said:
I live in Karachi
First song Bibi Sanam Jaman and language is Dari/Persian
Second song is Liala O Laila and language is Balochi
last song of previous post is Mahi Diyaan Jokha and language is Sariki but sung by Sindhi singers ....

Now the below posted song is Pere Pavandi Saan language is Sindhi
Click to expand...
Original

 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
I just love this:



Original

Click to expand...
listen that original version of laila o laila before coke studio version many times but during that period I was not able to grasp the meaning of the song other than Laila or laila part and used to enjoy only the music ... but coke studio resolved the issue of translation and made it one of my favourite song .....

Coke Studio is doing a v.good job of connecting us to our folk and traditional music
 

