Post your favourite songs from other ethnicities than your own in Pakistan!

It's simple post tracks that you love from other ethnic groups than your own in Pakistan. Spread the love.I'm going to start with my Pasthun kin, aside from my own culture Azad Kashmir i.e. Pahari speaking, and Punjabi songs, I listen to Pashto music a great deal.Fantastic song from one of Pakistan's top Pashto artists Humayun Khan.One of the best romantic songs out there, guys sing this to your wife, fiancee etc. Even if she doesn't understand Pashto she will love it.If there was an anthem after Pakistan's own national anthem this would surely be one of the top candidates. A beautiful dedication to the legendary city of Peshawar! I put up both videos, the first has the awesome lyrics and great video and remade video recently is just as good.Great song about Pashtun culture in general set in Bajur.