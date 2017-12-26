Post supernatural experiences of yours and fallows.

ummm I kind of find it very hard to believe most of the supernatural stories since those are just stories and people use their imaginations to come up, to scare people especially the younger lot. Still I have heard a lot of experiences from my friends and even family members but I personally never experienced something so vivid that I could say it is definitely a supernatural thing. If something strange happens to me, I always look for a logical and physical explanation. However, I'm a Muslim and believe in the invisible especially the djins/ghosts and magic since it has been mentioned in the Holy Quran and we have been taught how to protect ourselves from them and I use those methods to stay protected.



I have travelled through thick forests in the middle of night and nothing happened except a few animals. Atlanta, the city where I spent a considerable chunk of my life is a very forested city and my super-superstitious cousins living in Florida and Arizona really believe in supernatural stuff like zombies, werewolves, shape-shifters etc.



They used to tell me to keep garlic with me in case I ever encountered a zombie. All I encountered in the middle of night were some "business ladies" and black guys but I mostly stayed clear of them.



At most, I have heard some strange noise in my home but since it is in a forest too so those can be some wandering animals. Since I got into the home and small business surveillance business, I installed an elaborate system around my house consisting of CCTV cameras with night vision and sensor (motion detectors), since then all the weird noises got explained as captured footage showed an animal, strong wind or a person causing them.

