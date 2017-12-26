Post supernatural experiences of yours and fallows. I am going to share a story / incident narrated to me by my uncle "Taya Abu". I was young captain stationed in Quetta, Pakistan. One day late evening I am sitting in volleyball court watching practice of rang routes "young soldiers" and chatting with JCO, every body enjoying the cool weather, game and chats then suddenly a donkey appears in the court since barbed wire was not properly installed so no one surprised even young players started to play with the donkey...JCO sahib got annoyed and ordered young soldiers to sit on a donkey as an punishment since they stop practicing the game. First two persons sits on a donkey one by one then JCO Sahib ordered arrange to sit all at once on donkey but at our surprise most of the players (6 or 7 guys) manages to sit on a donkey when we notices we saw donkey's sizes in length increases we all surprised and terrified by the discovery...young soldiers jumped of the donkey and ran away ... same time donkey disappears in thin air.