  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Post supernatural experiences of yours and fallows.

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Maarkhoor, Dec 26, 2017.

  Dec 26, 2017
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor BANNED

    Post supernatural experiences of yours and fallows.

    I am going to share a story / incident narrated to me by my uncle "Taya Abu".

    I was young captain stationed in Quetta, Pakistan. One day late evening I am sitting in volleyball court watching practice of rang routes "young soldiers" and chatting with JCO, every body enjoying the cool weather, game and chats then suddenly a donkey appears in the court since barbed wire was not properly installed so no one surprised even young players started to play with the donkey...JCO sahib got annoyed and ordered young soldiers to sit on a donkey as an punishment since they stop practicing the game. First two persons sits on a donkey one by one then JCO Sahib ordered arrange to sit all at once on donkey but at our surprise most of the players (6 or 7 guys) manages to sit on a donkey when we notices we saw donkey's sizes in length increases we all surprised and terrified by the discovery...young soldiers jumped of the donkey and ran away ... same time donkey disappears in thin air.
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor BANNED

  Dec 26, 2017
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    ummm I kind of find it very hard to believe most of the supernatural stories since those are just stories and people use their imaginations to come up, to scare people especially the younger lot. Still I have heard a lot of experiences from my friends and even family members but I personally never experienced something so vivid that I could say it is definitely a supernatural thing. If something strange happens to me, I always look for a logical and physical explanation. However, I'm a Muslim and believe in the invisible especially the djins/ghosts and magic since it has been mentioned in the Holy Quran and we have been taught how to protect ourselves from them and I use those methods to stay protected.

    I have travelled through thick forests in the middle of night and nothing happened except a few animals. Atlanta, the city where I spent a considerable chunk of my life is a very forested city and my super-superstitious cousins living in Florida and Arizona really believe in supernatural stuff like zombies, werewolves, shape-shifters etc.

    They used to tell me to keep garlic with me in case I ever encounter a zombie. All I encountered in the middle of night were some "business ladies" and black guys but I mostly stayed clear of them.

    At most, I have heard some strange noise in my home but since it is in a forest too so those can be some wandering animals. Since I got into the home and small business surveillance business, I installed an elaborate system around my house consisting of CCTV cameras with night vision and sensor (motion detectors), since then all those weird noises got explained as captured footage showed an animal, strong wind or a person causing them.
     
    Last edited: Dec 26, 2017
  Dec 26, 2017
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor BANNED

    Yeh peechay se kis ne awaaz di,
    koan hai andhere mien mere sath,
    Koan aya mere taqub mien,
    Wohi fiqr o hayaal k jinnat.


    Most of the time things only exists in our fiqr and hayaal only....
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    That's true.
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    rishav

    rishav FULL MEMBER

    that's a made up story
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

  Dec 26, 2017
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

  Dec 26, 2017
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Maybe.. donkey pichak gaya tha iss liey phel ke lamba hogaya? (Maybe Donkey was pressed due to weight and that's why it's length spread .. poor donkey) :lol:
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    Ahmet Pasha

    Ahmet Pasha SENIOR MEMBER

    Living with it!!!
    Guys do not ever visit a pir, baba, puhancha huwa banda, buzurg expecting them to solve a problem. They are pure black magicians. This whole culture of babas, mazars and dargahs are ruining so many lives. Trust me guys stay away from such people.
    And do not let go of your religion. It is your shield and your sword.
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    A friend of mine found his wife without makeup.. we had to take him to the hospital because he suffered a panic attack..
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    one nigh i was so scared of ghost



    ghost open the door come in room with dark face



    and try to take something from side table




    i hide my head in blanket and try to hide myself





    then ghost come near me and try to touch me










    i was so scared that time




    and then ghost said




    janu uth jaay chuti ke din sara din soty rehty hain




    ohh she was my wife man :lol::enjoy:
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Now that's paranormal.. Wife addressing you like that... for me its definitely paranormal..
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    The Kanjaring in 4d :D
     
  Dec 26, 2017
    Signalian

    Signalian SENIOR MEMBER

