Post Strike on Indian Army Ammo & Supply Depot

Indian Army ammunition depot at Narian, IOK 28-10-2018



Supply Deopot photographed on 17.6.2020 Showing scars of bomb impact.

Google has updated it's pages and finally we can see where the bomb impacted when Indian army ammunition and supply depot along with six other targets was struck by Pakistan air force on the morning of 27th February 2019. As the PAF had already explained the aim was not to destroy the chosen targets but rather to send a message to the enemy that ''we can hit you where ever and when ever we want''. Hence the sights were shifted to the close proximity of the designated targets. It's also interesting that since the videos that PAF released of weapons heading being guided, cut off before the impact, the Indian authorities claimed that the bombs failed to detonate, but the latest google images clearly prove otherwise.