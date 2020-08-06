/ Register

  Thursday, August 6, 2020

Post Strike on Indian Army Ammo & Supply Depot

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Windjammer, Aug 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM.

  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Google has updated it's pages and finally we can see where the bomb impacted when Indian army ammunition and supply depot along with six other targets was struck by Pakistan air force on the morning of 27th February 2019. As the PAF had already explained the aim was not to destroy the chosen targets but rather to send a message to the enemy that ''we can hit you where ever and when ever we want''. Hence the sights were shifted to the close proximity of the designated targets. It's also interesting that since the videos that PAF released of weapons heading being guided, cut off before the impact, the Indian authorities claimed that the bombs failed to detonate, but the latest google images clearly prove otherwise.

    Indian Army ammunition depot at Narian, IOK 28-10-2018
    upload_2020-7-21_1-17-47.png

    Supply Deopot photographed on 17.6.2020 Showing scars of bomb impact.
    NARIAN.png


    [​IMG]

     
    Thanks x 9
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    This bald patch of land will always remind them of their VULNERABILITY.
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:33 PM
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    How deep is this location into Indian territory?
    Can you share the coords?
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    @HRK @Imran Khan
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:38 PM
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Will you please post in normal draft font and not to use Red colour more often. Thanks in advance.
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:40 PM
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Oh by the way, that reminds of a long debate on one of the oldest threads where armchair generals were debating that nothing hit at all & those supposedly pictures were from different areas and whatever. You guys keep coming with something new with reminders but I can only hope if it makes any sense to a specific lot. Back then, those were same words as nothing happened in Laddakh recently.
     
    Thanks x 4
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:42 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    I will certainly try, any specific reason why not! I normally use red like some other posters to make a strong point on an issue.
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:43 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    And it is said that the second H-4 strike at Brigade HQ is even more clearer which PAF is yet to release.
     
    Thanks x 6
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    YOu can still make a strong point without Red/Bold my friend otherwise, every thread will be turned into a drawing board like that and there are very few with a mindset that not every post is a strong point. Secondly, Red colour is mostly used for Thread Titles/Highly Interesting Information from Credible Source like a statement or some references, if drafted with interesting topic and secondly Mod(s) are suppose to use it. A repeated and often posting as such and then making it Bold is not going to make the point strong unless worth it. Posting criteria is clear and uniform pattern helps to maintain the decorum as well as quality drafting of posts.
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM
    ps3linux

    ps3linux FULL MEMBER

    That is why my father always say most of the military disaster were caused by "drawing room generals" armcharir generals, Americans call them paper pusher generals. Thank goodness Pak Army has a strong tradition of having Army Chiefs with strong "command" experience and the only time a paper pusher was enforced in Pak Army it was thwarted. We can ask Noora about it.
     
    Thanks x 2
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Classic isn't it? good to hear from you though. That wasn't just N but Z however tried best to eat it from inside. He had few like minded but then again, we have a strong syllabus and then faith helps a lot as well. However, I wouldn't go down in details otherwise a specific brigade will be on push and @Windjammer may report for derailing. :P
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    I am literally blaming myself because, there was a leak in some article or at some place where it shows a kind of disaster at the top of a hill... I mean a click of an aftermath but can't find it. I am sure that could be the point of impact but unfortunately, not everyone is able to trace coordinates of second impact.
     
    Thanks x 2
  Aug 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM
    Tamiyah

    Tamiyah FULL MEMBER

    I don't get it why PAF tempts our little brains and hide such an interesting information from us.
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    The good Indians tried to call Our PakCredebility into question... killed our trees and murdered our crow!

    Operation Swift Retort was re-enforcing PakCredebility and re-enforced we did.

    As a result the World and the US led CombinedWest knows that India is NOT the regional Hegemon.

    Same is happening in the Liberated parts of Ladakh... the Indian Credebility is now at its abyss... no matter how many troops or tanks or fighter jets the good Indians deploy...

    BD seeing the Writting-on-Wall and moving closer to Sino-Pak Axis is, once again, result of lost Indian Credebility in the HardpowerShpere....

    Thanks to the Facists of India even the so-called Bolloywood Softpower is questionable now.

    Now we have published our PoliticalMap with PakNationalClarity... weeks after Nepal published theres.

    And China doesn't recognise the Indian map of IoJK at all...

    Without Hardpower ... the so-called Softpower is just an illusion... BLM has almost destroyed the AmericanSoftpower... India doesn't even come close to Germany!

    @Windjammer showing us the On-The-Ground effects of Post Swift Retort is but a reminder of the lost Indian Credebility!

    We shouldn't rejoice it...but rather prepare for the misadventures from the good Indians... as their Existential Angst and Frustrations grow...both from within and without.

    NorthernWar is a given...for now it is FrozenWar ..and thanks to PakState it has remained Frozen.. only the good Indians will Unfreez it... and then the Biggest Can of Worms will open. @Verve

    One senses that India might attempt a LimitedWar against China and draw Pakistan into it to garner maximum support and sympathy from the US led CombinedWest...

    However, for now the Containment of the FacistState by Sino-Pak Axis will continue..without any bravados or soundbites.

    We are NOT hearing Gen. Bippin talking about 2.5 FrontWar ...one wonders why?

    Mangus


    @Ace of Spades @Ark_Angel @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @Arsalan @Signalian @masterchief_mirza @Mentee @N.Siddiqui @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Musings @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @peagle

    PaaJee @SIPRA yaar come back, please!
     
    Thanks x 3
  Aug 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    On the point of IAF personal waving a piece of AMRAAM wreckage which they obviously recovered from their downed SU-30, some Indian members in denial, questioned, ''if that is the case, then did Pakistani personal recovered any AMRAAM wreckage from the MiG-21 that crashed inside Pakistan''.?...well, who says it was an AMRAAM that brought down Abhinandan !!!....it could have been an SD-10 or PL-5 or AIM-9L.......similarly contrary to the claims, PAF is not going to let Indians know what really hit them that day. :D
     
