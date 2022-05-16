What's new

Post pictures of your pets

Akshay89

Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
IMG20220512205100.jpg


IMG-20210606-WA0005.jpg


IMG_20220516_231255.jpg



jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Akshay89 said:
Admit yourself into a mental institute
You are a criminal responsible for this :

India​

India has the highest rate of human rabies in the world, primarily because of stray dogs,[93] whose number has greatly increased since a 2001 law forbade the killing of dogs.[94] Effective control and treatment of rabies in India is hindered by a form of mass hysteria known as puppy pregnancy syndrome (PPS). Dog bite victims with PPS, male as well as female, become convinced that puppies are growing inside them, and often seek help from faith healers rather than medical services.[95] An estimated 20,000 people die every year from rabies in India, more than a third of the global total.
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Akshay89 said:
You dumb Sanghi, rabies can be transmitted by bats, cats and many other animals too.

My dogs are vaccinated for rabies.
1. You are the Sanghi here. Stop role playing.

2. Yeah, it is cats somehow going about killing and attacking humans in India and giving them rabies. It is certainly not dogs. :lol:

Akshay89 said:
You are suffering from severe mental issues.
Says someone with the profile picture of Angry Indian Burqa Girl Muskan bibi who agitates for the burqa even as Afghan females kick and burn it openly and Pakistani females also reject it. :lol:
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Akshay89 said:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

krishna: 2 Die After Being Bitten By Rabid Cat In Krishna District | Vijayawada News - Times of India

Two women died after they were bitten by a rabid cat in Krishna district. The women were attacked by the cat about two months ago and they died on Sa
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
As I said, it is rare that cats attack humans. The cats in my vid love those human babies and are protective of them which you can also see from some of the comments on the vid page. Cats are very sweet creatures. And in your own source :
Local doctors declared that the women died due to rabies. Though cats carry the rabies germs in them, it is rare that people die of rabies through cat bites. The most common cause of rabies in humans is a bite by rabid dogs.
Click to expand...
The doctor did not expect the cat to be rabid.
Click to expand...
The cat was bitten by a dog, which later died.
Click to expand...
So kill the dogs, keep cats safe. Cats have the ability to heal themselves, keep themselves clean. It is rare that a cat gets very diseased unless through attack by another sort of animal or through neglect or hard living.
 
