Post-Muhammad of Ghor era - court intrigues, relentless military campaigns, betrayals, endless action

Spoiler 1st Part



2nd part

Spoiler The Battle of Talikota

Spoiler Spoiler

This is canon and follows chronological order. We jump right into the story precisely 100 years after the second battle of Tarain. After the death of Muhammad of Ghor he didn't have a son but gave a speech on his death bed telling his loyal forces ''You are my sons and you shall inherit my kingdom' He chose one them called Quth-uddin Aybak and he became the first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate and he was inherited by couple of others like Balban and Sultana Razia (Female monarch) and few others it was a period of relative peace aside from few expansion campaigns for that century but we jump exactly 100 years post battle of Tarain where the action picks up full time with the Mongols making a full time appearance as well.Starring: Delhi sultanate (various rulers), Bahmani sultanate and it's 5 splinter states + Vijayanagara empire, Chagatai Khanate (Mongols), Maduarai Sultanate + The Yadavas , the Kakatiyas, the Hoysalas, and the Pandyas.prominent figures:Alauddin KhiljiRama RayaMalik KafurMohammed Bin TughlaqHasan GanguKrishna Deva RayaHussain Nizam Shah IAli Adil Shah IIbrahim Shah WaliAli Barid Shah IIt is divided into 3 videos and the first 2 are in chronological order and the last one is the battle of Talikota. The stories expand thru 300 years in both videos.Click here to find them