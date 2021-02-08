Post-Muhammad of Ghor era - court intrigues, relentless military campaigns, betrayals and endless wars

Spoiler 1st Part



This is canon and follows chronological order. We jump right into the story precisely 100 years after the second battle of Tarain. After the death of Muhammad of Ghor he didn't have a son but gave a speech on his death bed telling his loyal forces ''You are my sons and you shall inherit my kingdom' He chose one of them called Quth-uddin Aybak and he became the first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate and he was inherited by couple of others like Balban and Sultana Razia (Female monarch) and few others it was a period of relative peace aside from few expansion campaigns and mongol wars for that century but we jump exactly 100 years post battle of Tarain where the action picks up full time with the Mongols making a full time appearance as well.Starring: Delhi sultanate (various rulers), Bahmani sultanate and it's 5 splinter states + Vijayanagara empire, Chagatai Khanate (Mongols), Maduarai Sultanate + The Yadavas , the Kakatiyas, the Hoysalas, and the Pandyas.prominent figures:Alauddin KhiljiRama RayaMalik KafurMohammed Bin TughlaqHasan GanguKrishna Deva RayaHussain Nizam Shah I (Ahmadnagar Sultanate)Ali Adil Shah I (Bijapur Sultanate)Ibrahim Shah Wali (Golkonda SultanateAli Barid Shah I (Bidar Sultanate)KaiduSafar KhanIt is divided into 2 videos in chronological order. The stories expand thru 300 years in the videos. I have also added a 3rd video the Mongol war pre-Khiljis southern campaigns.Click here to find them (southern campaigns)1299 this was pre-Malik Kafur Mongol war