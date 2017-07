Hello Everyone , the question arise in my mind that when so ever Kashmir is settled according to the will of people how it is going to transform Pakistan & India .



Currently Pakistan & India in comparison



Spends respectively

3.4 % & 2.5 % on defence to GDP

66% & 70% debt to GDP

11% & 8% infrastructure investments to GDP

Around 30% population earns less than 1.9$ a day (even the 1.9$ is questionable as benchmark)



My real question is how the economies can transform post Kashmir conflict since because or in cover of Kashmir both have managed to make armies and kept on burning $ .



Hope to have a positive discussion since i believe both countries establishments dont see or have worked out these scenarios

