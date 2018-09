A war with India means that both nations lose, because nukes.



In the event that nukes aren't used, both sides would suffer greatly, but because India has made so many big strides in the last 2 decades, India would be favored by quantity AND quality wise, when it comes to man power and technology.



Not to mention that Pakistan has gear it's military more towards fighting insurgencies. While this has given Pakistan invaluable experience and kept it's swords sharp, it also means that the PA needs to, once again prioritize conventional capabilities, if war is inevitable with India.



All in all, war with India should be avoided. If nukes are used, both nations cease to exist. If nukes aren't used, India would suffer, but likely come out better than Pakistan.

