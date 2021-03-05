Possible US-India Agenda and Security Cooperation

In international politics and diplomacy no one is permanent friend or foe. Things change with change of situation. Nations have to weigh various aspects and then decide the best course of action.

US being the most powerful country has been unabashedly open about its intentions due to the muscle power it has. They have been mostly open about their likes and dislikes. See what they did with China. No other nation is capable to do that. Their Military and Economic power allowed them to do that.



In similar situations most of the other nations are vary of being openly vocal.

When asked about Chinese influence in the region and it’s activities with respect to Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammed said “China is a very powerful country and we don’t want to antagonise them by openly criticising them. We will try to address our issues by way of talk”. Mahathir thought that he can talk Kashmir openly and did that because he thought India doesn’t have that kind of clout. He was sorted out and the next Malasiyan government retracted that view shows that India had enough clout in that region.



Military and Economic power are two paramount factors of clout and influence in the current world order.

India with rapid expansion in both these areas is bound to gain more influence. A case in point is Middle East and OIC. Most of the countries there are lining up to have good relationship with India. This is to frustration and exasperation of Pakistan. Economic realities have taken over religious affinities. They are embracing Israel for no other reason.



Coming to US supporting India and people presuming that India will fall face down to please them. Just forget it. India has always maintained a policy of not joining any treaty based block. It will continue to maintain a robust independent stance on foreign policy. While Turkey is facing sanctions for purchasing S-400, nothing of that sort happened with India. India would continue to deal with Russia and balance its act so as to not get too dependent on anyone.



This is in contrast to few countries who are always standing with a begging bowl and keep shifting loyalties based on who is filling that bowl. Till yesterday it was US and now it is China. They survive from one loan to the other. One dole to another. But dream of being a very powerful country.



India is not standing with a begging bowl. That reduces the clout that others can have on India.

India is coming dear. Good luck to all trolls.