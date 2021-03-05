What's new

Possible US-India Agenda and Security Cooperation

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,768
18
4,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,229
-2
1,083
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
FuturePAF said:
Many of those that get appointed to positions of power start at think tanks.

Where is how one of these authors at a major US think tank (Brookings) sees the potential scope of US-India cooperation.

www.brookings.edu

After the foundational agreements: An agenda for US-India defense and security cooperation

This paper presents a practical agenda for the next phase of the U.S.-India defense and security relationship.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu
Click to expand...

Lol if I was US I would only accept India as a dog.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,078
356
69,622
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Basically, the united states doesn’t want to embroil itself as the front with China. Preferring to let this coalition of SEA states try to engage and drain Chinese resources. However, India is perpetually embroiled in its own domestic instability and issues on its northern and western borders of which one is a sure shot nuclear flashpoint. Whatever ASEAN type front it can mount with the Kangaroos and the other blue dragons is simply moot.

Right now it has difficulty maintaining control and presence on a very small area - let alone be able to match China in the east.

In addition, India will have to make a concerted decision to really be in a “Quad” linked completely to the United states since the Soviet Union.. ahem Putin’s Russia has its own interest in keeping China at a certain power balance capacity - they wont allow China’s encircling.

But in terms of a drain on Chinese resources, India will serve its purpose and its NRI impact on US politics has given it capacity to mold US policy . You can no longer lift a stone in the US without finding an Indian meandering around.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,768
18
4,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
To paraphrase the old Cold War adage about what the goal was vis a vi Europe; Keep America in, China out, and India down. America has learned from its experience with China over the last 50 years; to build up India, but up to the point of becoming a pawn and not a near peer competitor in a generation or two.

Smart leadership in New Delhi would see through this and find a way to make peace with Pakistan, so it can focus on economic growth. Seems like they like being hoodwinked into fulfilling others interests and not their own.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,229
-2
1,083
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
FuturePAF said:
To paraphrase the old Cold War adage about what the goal was vis a vi Europe; Keep America in, China out, and India down. America has learned from its experience with China over the last 50 years; to build up India, but up to the point of becoming a pawn and not a near peer competitor in a generation or two.

Smart leadership in New Delhi would see through this and find a way to make peace with Pakistan, so it can focus on economic growth. Seems like they like being hoodwinked into fulfilling others interests and not their own.
Click to expand...

Lol India will drag the US down with it
 
T

Thamizh Puli

BANNED
Aug 24, 2019
958
-7
503
Country
India
Location
United States
CIA Mole said:
Lol if I was US I would only accept India as a dog.
Click to expand...
FuturePAF said:
They need to praise them, to convince them, to be their cannon fodder.
Click to expand...
FuturePAF said:
The US will cut its losses and bail on the Indians before that. They are not a treaty ally.
Click to expand...
normally this sort of comment will be considered an insult - except, coming from Pakistanis it is just dumb witless wishful non-think. Abbottabad exposed it all in colorful glory.
 
N

nahtanbob

BANNED
Sep 24, 2018
7,668
-37
2,537
Country
United States
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
To paraphrase the old Cold War adage about what the goal was vis a vi Europe; Keep America in, China out, and India down. America has learned from its experience with China over the last 50 years; to build up India, but up to the point of becoming a pawn and not a near peer competitor in a generation or two.

Smart leadership in New Delhi would see through this and find a way to make peace with Pakistan, so it can focus on economic growth. Seems like they like being hoodwinked into fulfilling others interests and not their own.
Click to expand...
India with its huge population is a peer competitor to America in couple of generations. May be not as direct as China, more indirect like the EU
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,768
18
4,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nahtanbob said:
India with its huge population is a peer competitor to America in couple of generations. May be not as direct as China, more indirect like the EU
Click to expand...
Yes, India historically has had a large share of global GDP, and it’s a potential future rival. If the US will help, it won’t enable them to become a threat to the US, but a significant nuisance to China.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

BANNED
Jan 6, 2021
325
-4
233
Country
India
Location
India
In international politics and diplomacy no one is permanent friend or foe. Things change with change of situation. Nations have to weigh various aspects and then decide the best course of action.
US being the most powerful country has been unabashedly open about its intentions due to the muscle power it has. They have been mostly open about their likes and dislikes. See what they did with China. No other nation is capable to do that. Their Military and Economic power allowed them to do that.

In similar situations most of the other nations are vary of being openly vocal.
When asked about Chinese influence in the region and it’s activities with respect to Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammed said “China is a very powerful country and we don’t want to antagonise them by openly criticising them. We will try to address our issues by way of talk”. Mahathir thought that he can talk Kashmir openly and did that because he thought India doesn’t have that kind of clout. He was sorted out and the next Malasiyan government retracted that view shows that India had enough clout in that region.

Military and Economic power are two paramount factors of clout and influence in the current world order.
India with rapid expansion in both these areas is bound to gain more influence. A case in point is Middle East and OIC. Most of the countries there are lining up to have good relationship with India. This is to frustration and exasperation of Pakistan. Economic realities have taken over religious affinities. They are embracing Israel for no other reason.

Coming to US supporting India and people presuming that India will fall face down to please them. Just forget it. India has always maintained a policy of not joining any treaty based block. It will continue to maintain a robust independent stance on foreign policy. While Turkey is facing sanctions for purchasing S-400, nothing of that sort happened with India. India would continue to deal with Russia and balance its act so as to not get too dependent on anyone.

This is in contrast to few countries who are always standing with a begging bowl and keep shifting loyalties based on who is filling that bowl. Till yesterday it was US and now it is China. They survive from one loan to the other. One dole to another. But dream of being a very powerful country.

India is not standing with a begging bowl. That reduces the clout that others can have on India.
India is coming dear. Good luck to all trolls.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

B
India to focus “connectivity” for next 20 years ties with Bangladesh
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Pakistan is hoping for Biden to reset relations. Will he stop the US policy drift towards India?
Replies
0
Views
2K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
undercover JIX
Russia Slams The QUAD; Puts India In The Firing Line As Moscow Inches Closer To China
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
Neurath
Neurath
The Ronin
Featured BD not interested in US defence deal under Indo-Pacific strategy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
5K
Destranator
D
Chakar The Great
How India Played into China's Hands on the Border Dispute
Replies
6
Views
417
Waqas
Waqas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom