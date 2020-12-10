What's new

Possible Theft?

Smoke

Smoke

So this just happened:

I was out around midnight with my wife getting tea, after ordering and while waiting for our tea, I notice someone park their car horizontally across parking spaces very close to my passanger side door (This irks me quite a bit). About a couple of moments later, my wife gets approached by a man demanding to lower the window, I point at him to come to my side and he misunderstands and thinks I'm shooing him off, I wave at him again and he finally understands.

Upon lowering my window, He starts explaining that he was robbed and wants to use my phone to make a call, my wife is scared and immediately tugs me to just roll the windows up, also he ignores my request to move his head further away as he is not wearing a mask and he is close to sticking his head in my car. Anyways during his explanations I notice that he is looking less at me and more at my wife, this continues and I get pissed off.

I get out of the car and tell him to go use the restaurants phone, he says they wont let him, I asked him to do it anyway and that they will let him use it.

Anyways he goes there and asks to use the phone while also explaining to them what a dick head I am for not helping him, also turning around and saying expletives to me. (Infuriating to me since he is using their phone, my wife grabs my arm and begs me to not go out, to immediately leave, we do so).

Thoughts?
P.s.
1. He has a car, why is he bothering people to use the phone? Go home.

2. There are a ton of people around, why is he persistant with me?

3. Whats with oogling my wife?

4. Was he going to run off with my phone?
 
