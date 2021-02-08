What's new

Possible Solution For FC Balochistans Ambush problem.

Could this enable FC B to lower casualty rate in ambushes by providing some sort of autonomous or remote controlled less manned or unmanned vehivle/UGV to patrol the remote desolate areas??

One socio-economic solution is to bring education, oppurtunity, jobs and oppurtunities in Balochistan, Sindh and KP/FATA to end these constant woes our nation has been facing. For this I believe resettlement of population from overly crowded Punjabi cities and Karachi is key.
 
