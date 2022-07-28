What's new

Possible Mig21 Bison crash in Rajasthan

vishwambhar

vishwambhar

Jan 22, 2020
hussain0216 said:
Why do they even keep flying these coffins
Because idiots want numbers.... Even if they are a flying coffin they want numbers to feel safe..... Imagine these ancient junkies keep falling during routine peace time sorties and end up crashing and killing pilots..... In a war enemies don't even have to shoot them down wasting costly missiles..... Wartime manoeuvres alone will bring these junkies down....
We need to just line up these MiGs together pour a petrol and burn them together before they kill pilots further....
 
Two banks of the River

Apr 19, 2022
tman786 said:
I pray for his death which I'm hoping will be painful as possible.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552690392566341632

Caution for others.

vishwambhar said:
Because idiots want numbers.... Even if they are a flying coffin they want numbers to feel safe..... Imagine these ancient junkies keep falling during routine peace time sorties and end up crashing and killing pilots..... In a war enemies don't even have to shoot them down wasting costly missiles..... Wartime manoeuvres alone will bring these junkies down....
We need to just line up these MiGs together pour a petrol and burn them together before they kill pilots further....
Mate cool down. Your anger won't change much. Just pray for the families and go to sleep.
 

