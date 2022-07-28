Possible Mig21 Bison crash in Rajasthan

hussain0216 said: Why do they even keep flying these coffins Click to expand...

Because idiots want numbers.... Even if they are a flying coffin they want numbers to feel safe..... Imagine these ancient junkies keep falling during routine peace time sorties and end up crashing and killing pilots..... In a war enemies don't even have to shoot them down wasting costly missiles..... Wartime manoeuvres alone will bring these junkies down....We need to just line up these MiGs together pour a petrol and burn them together before they kill pilots further....