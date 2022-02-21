What's new

Possible Iran-Qatar Mega project....Persian gulf undersea tunnel

Possible future mega projects between Iran and Qatar to be discussed in tomorrow's visit of Iranian president to Qatar.
  • Under sea Power grid connection
  • Under sea Transportation tunnel.
Iran, Qatar mull major undersea tunnel project​

Sunday, 20 February 2022 7:30 PM

Photo published by Qatar News Agency shows top transportation officials of Qatar and Iran in a meeting in Doha on February 20, 2022.
Iran and Qatar are to start feasibility studies on a major sea tunnel project that connects the two countries beneath the Persian Gulf, says an Iranian deputy transportation minister.
Iran’s ports authority chief executive Ali Akbar Safaei said on Sunday that the undersea tunnel is one of four major transportation projects that is planned to be discussed and agreed during an imminent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar.
“This project is considered a huge transformation for Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran as it links the Persian Gulf to the north and to the south and creates an expanded connectivity between West Asian countries and the Caspian Sea all the way to the Mediterranean,” Safaei was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.
He said the tunnel will link Iran’s Port of Dayyer in the southern province of Bushehr to Qatar, adding that it will include rail and road infrastructure.
Makes more sense across the Straight of Hurmuz.....plus make a road trip to Dubai possible from Pakistan. :lol:
 
Makes more sense across the Straight of Hurmuz.....plus make a road trip to Dubai possible from Pakistan. :lol:
Iran and Qatar share world's biggest gas field (South Pars/North dome) and as such will make a lot of sense to have direct transport corridor between them also..in addition Iran is now a big source of fresh foods exports for Qatar..so transport costs will be minimized.
 

