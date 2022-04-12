What's new

Possible implications of Hindu-Muslim tensions in India

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
Now before we dismiss the concerns of Muslims in India as their own problems, keep in mind that India has a habit of blaming us for their own internal troubles and Modi has now twice tried to attack Pakistan in retaliation of incidents happening inside India. The surgical strike theater and the Abhinandan saga.

Situation in India will also radicalize a part of Indian Muslims and groups like Al-Qaida and ISIS are ready to exploit this opportunity. If a new terror wave is generated Pakistan will definitely get pulled in. It will also be a great propaganda and recruitment opportunity for our local terrorists. Groups like TLP may also seek to mobilize Pakistanis and pressure govt to do something ala protests to expel French ambassador.

Pakistani people as usual seem oblivious to the developing situation and the state also hasn't given any clear indications on what Pakistan's redlines are.

In my opinion it is entirely possible that the next conflict with India wouldn't be over Kashmir and that will change the dynamic of future Pak-India relations and I think it's time to prepare for that.
 

