hey, I might be wrong but sources are exclusively mine.. I am finance manager at medicine firm, we were recently called by hospital authority for our medicine 's DTL/Warranty... in back drop 4-5 kidney donors died in a span of 9 days at KLTP department which is uncommon, donors are usually stable .. anyways we were able to authenticate our supplied medicines ... I suspect it could be the epidemic which is taking its toll here but lack of knowledge and tech required to point out Coronavirus will make matter worst... please take precautionary measures at your end, as its not only the people but also products that we import from China can cause the transfer of virus, remember we import most of our surgical stuff from China... mods please move it to related section...

