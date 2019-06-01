Possibility of Guerilla Warfare Against Israel?

Ahmet Pasha
May 23, 2017
@Zarvan @Philip the Arab @Dalit @Falcon29
How effective would it be to launch Taliban style shoot n scoot guerilla warfare against Israel?
Has it been tried before? What are some hindrances? What are some edges that the Palestinians/Muslims in the region have against Israel?
