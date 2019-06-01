What's new

Possibility of Guerilla Warfare Against Israel?

Ahmet Pasha said:
How effective would it be to launch Taliban style shoot n scoot guerilla warfare against Israel?

Has it been tried before? What are some hindrances? What are some edges that the Palestinians/Muslims in the region have against Israel?
They have walls, fences, drones sensors, and IR cameras all doing constant surveillance. There won't be much scoots after the shoot. They take their security seriously.
 
For Plastinians to do this they first need to be armed and have open access to Israel. That will only happen when entire plastine has been absorbed by Nazis. My suggestion is let Plastine be obsorbed and make sure all Jews from World immigrate. Let it happen. And then wait for Prophet Isa's and Imam Al-Mahdi to return and wage a war to total anahilation. I hope when that happens all Jews civilians and army all fight ... All above puberty fight to defend Israel ... And i pray the Jews ask for no quarter and Khilafat gives em none. And I pray the same happens to America. Amen.
 
You don't need a guerilla war, just sustained rocket attacks like what is being done at the moment will make them realise there is no room for Nazi behaviour in Palestine and if they want to live in the area they should live peacefully. These dirty extremist people do because they can and until they are taught a deep lesson they will never learn.
 
