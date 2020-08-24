Possibility of F-35 for Pakistan Air Force

Signalian said: You have to analyze how USA starts throwing out its offers. Earlier what started from A-10s, formed into F-16s. Later UAE acquired AESA equipped F-16s while PAF was given Block 52+ without SOWs. Its to be seen whether USA is comfortable in equipping (as well as releasing) PAF with technology that F-35 possesses that will keep getting upgrades with time. Even if you talk about mid-2030s, China would have caught up with USA regarding lots of tech goodies that PAF might be interested in. As of now, PAF is interested to integrate Chinese weaponry and avionics onto further blocks of JF-17 and maybe Turkish weaponry in future. I still find your argument weak regarding the Qs I asked.

I would also add that where would Project Azm (and collaboration with Turkey or China) stand in mid 2030s that PAF should opt for F-35 ? Click to expand...

T-SaGe said: The short answer is that due to the Autonomic Logistics Information System and the coordination of the entire system tracked from a military base in the USA; the supply of the F-35 will pose major military information security & readiness and political dependence problems for the Pakistani air force. From the point of view of the USA,Senate will not easily approve the acquisition of this system by the country, which has such an intricate relationship with China in aviation, and it will expect huge concessions for this.



Seems technologically advanced but a step backwards in terms of operative independence. It may be a good option if you are a passive country in NATO. IMHO, the focus should be on a truly independent-future horizon, not on massive advertising campaigns and the global paid network.



By the way, not to mention sustainability issues... Many US organizations have begun to consider, even offer developing a new and fully domestic aircraft from scratch as an option. AND F-15 additional orders are not in vain. As a last example within many many issiues, last month, the Netherlands stopped its F-35 flights, again. The problems do not run out. The main reason for this is about the project model and if necessary, we can discuss it in detail. Theanother most important consequence of this is the uncontrollability in costs. Just a simple example: the pilot helmet of F-35, alone is $ 1 million. If this is broken, you are not authorized to access it. Moreover, before your pilot reports it, ALIS has already brought this problem to the coordination base in the USA. Click to expand...

So technically there is a possibility that if and its a big if that once the relationship between the two nations are back on track whether because of good will or some incident that bring them closer again, there is a chance where PAF gets a offer of base model of F-35's with possible options for upgrades like F-16's, the reason why we can not mix Pakistan with MErn countries is that they were sitting on Oil, they offer US unlimited access to their land, bases and oil to extract which earn them some fancy toys from US, also US need bases and their allies in ME throughout the 2000's when Arab spring was at its peak. Pakistan holds only one leverage and that is Afghanistan, and that too is going to fade soon if US commits to exit.I don't want to get into argument about Where the Chinese will stand in mid-2030's they sure won't be where US will be, cause the Advancement of US is just to big for the Chinese to catch up to, they are yet to build a decent Engine for their 4+ and 5th Gen fighters that has enough to show the disparity between two nation. As for Project Azm, where it would stand depends on many factors which include economy, security, peace and stability in Pakistan, we are even in this 2020's struggling to pay for Top-Notch Chinese Project, and if things don't improve for good we won't be able to put any money on R&D's which is the backbone of making AZM, unless PAF just wants to buy J-31's off the shelf paint it and call its AZM. If AZM shows potential then there is a high chance US might approach Pakistan to put their F-35 as PAF 5th Gen fighter rather then going full AZM way which will remove the dependency of PAF from America, lets not forget that F-16's by most will fly in PAF by 2030's, and after that US lost their one last leverage on PAF and what I learn from Americans they like keeping leverage on their allies.Nope, Not at all ...Military independency is indeed a blessing for Pakistan, but as i keep mentioning it is a hypothetical scenario, From the logistics and cost of integration point of view I agree that it will be a nightmare, but if Pakistan's economy allows it, and Geopolitics plays out I still believe there is a chance that by mid 2030's PAF might get an offer of 1-2 Sqs of F-35's.