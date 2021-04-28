Possibilities of Covid-19 not from China

1, New viruses can only be found in countries that have certain technical level and mature social structure. Especially for those viruses that are relatively less deadly. HIV originated from Africa but it was found in US. Ebola was found in Africa because it's too deadly and some Europeans happened to be there. A new disease like Covid-19, which in most cases have slight flu alike symptoms, would never be found in countries where people are struggling for their lives.



2, Original Covid-19 virus is less active in high temperature environment. Which means it could not be found at the earliest time if it originated in tropical regions. And most tropical countries happen to be backward ones.



3, China experienced SARS. Chinese people and medical staff are very alert to SARS alike diseases. EVen if the Covid-19 did not originate in China. The virus is bound to be found in winter's China.



4, The virus needs big number of carriers and long time span to evolve. When China found the virus in 2019, it was already a very mature and deadly. Seemed like it has adapted to human body long ago. Theoretically to say, the Covid-19 should have entered human body at least for several years. Probably went throught a harmless(barely survive in human body) --- less harmful --- deadly route. At the early stage of Wuhan outbreak, the patients number was small and all of them were infected in short time.



5, Wuhan wet market. The first outbreak place is questionable. Wet markets have a lot of frozen meat and sea food. Which we now know are very important ways for covid virus spread. Big part of them were imported from other countries.