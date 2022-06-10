Positive thread about General Bajwa

Since my thread about a fictional person called Jabbar Jutt was deleted, I have come to see the error of my ways. I wholeheartedly apologize to Jabbar Jutt and Donald Lu.Anyways here are a few positive things about General Bajwa.1) He is tall.2) He knows about the economy. Economy has been saved in the last 2 months. You can ask DG ISPR about it.3) He is among the best Army Chiefs we have ever had, right up there with General Yahya.4) He has great vision......I have never seen him wear any spectacles.5) He let Imran Khan get into that J-10 cockpit.6) He went to Belgium last year.Further contribution from you guys will be appreciated.Golu Molu