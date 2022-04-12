Positive News

What's new

The Ukrainian bride who fled to India from Kyiv with a coffee machine

Anna Horodetska fled to India from Kyiv, with just a couple of T-shirts and a coffee machine.
"The Ukrainian bride who fled to India from Kyiv with a coffee machine​

By Geeta Pandey
BBC News, Delhi

Published2 hours ago
Anna Horodetska and Anubhav Bhasin at their wedding on Sunday
IMAGE SOURCE,ANUBHAV BHASIN
Image caption,
Anna and Anubhav married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday
Last month, as bombs rained down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Anna Horodetska locked up her rented apartment and fled to India, carrying just a couple of T-shirts and a coffee machine - a wedding present from her grandmother.
When the 30-year-old, who worked in an IT company, arrived at the Delhi airport on 17 March, she was welcomed by Anubhav Bhasin, the 33-year-old lawyer she'd been dating for just over a year.
As drummers beat out celebratory tunes, Anubhav went down on one knee and proposed to her and placed a ring on her finger when she said yes.
On Sunday, the couple were married in an intimate ceremony in the Indian capital. Later this month, they will register their wedding in court to make it legally valid. Anna's one-year visa states the purpose of her India visit is to "marry Anubhav Bhasin".
The couple met in August 2019 by chance in a bar while she was on a solo trip to India. They exchanged numbers, followed each other on Instagram, and the rest, as they say, is history."

Some good news in this world full of conflict
 

