Positive News

"The Ukrainian bride who fled to India from Kyiv with a coffee machine​

BBC News, DelhiPublished2 hours agoShareRelated TopicsIMAGE SOURCE,ANUBHAV BHASINImage caption,Anna and Anubhav married in an intimate ceremony on SundayWhen the 30-year-old, who worked in an IT company, arrived at the Delhi airport on 17 March, she was welcomed by Anubhav Bhasin, the 33-year-old lawyer she'd been dating for just over a year.As drummers beat out celebratory tunes, Anubhav went down on one knee and proposed to her and placed a ring on her finger when she said yes.On Sunday, the couple were married in an intimate ceremony in the Indian capital. Later this month, they will register their wedding in court to make it legally valid. Anna's one-year visa states the purpose of her India visit is to "marry Anubhav Bhasin".The couple met in August 2019 by chance in a bar while she was on a solo trip to India. They exchanged numbers, followed each other on Instagram, and the rest, as they say, is history."Some good news in this world full of conflict