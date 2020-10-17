POSCO Int'l to supply EV component to Vietnam's VinFast

POSCO International's halfshaft / Courtesy of POSCO

By Nam Hyun-wooPOSCO International said Tuesday it and domestic auto parts maker Erae AMS will supply electric vehicle (EV) components to Vietnamese carmaker VinFast.According to the trading unit of POSCO, it will supply halfshafts for electric vehicles to VinFast starting next year. A halfshaft is a drive axle and POSCO International will ship the components forVinFast is seeking to manufacture. Erae AMS will produce the component.VinFast is Vietnam's first mass-produce carmaker and a member company of Vingroup, which is the largest private conglomerate in the country. It is the first time for POSCO International to trade car components with VinFast.POSCO International said the deal with VinFast has established the groundwork for the company's additional investments in the country.Erae AMS is a midsize auto parts maker specialized in driving, braking and steering components. It has been in partnership with POSCO International since 2011, with its parts bound to Fiat-Chrysler in North America exported by POSCO International.POSCO International said the deal also serves as a model case of mutual growth between large and midsize companies, as it teamed up with the carmaker to claim a sizeable order amid the global downturn in the automotive industry in the wake of COVID-19.Along with the VinFast deal, POSCO International and its affiliates have been enhancing efforts to make forays into the European eco-friendly mobility market. POSCO SPS, which produces precision stainless steel materials, has been supplying motor cores to a number of top-tier European EV motor makers and plans to expand its client base next year.POSCO SPS' motor core is made with steelmaker POSCO's Hyper NO electrical steel, which has various magnetic properties and is used to make the cores of motors, transformers and generators."POSCO International recently set up a separate working group for the eco-friendly vehicle business to strengthen its presence in the global EV market," a company official said. "The company will continue to strengthen its ties with domestic midsize enterprises to expand its supply of EV components."