Portuguese Military News and Videos

May 12, 2012
The Portuguese Army is currently working on plans to entirely replace the bulk of its small arms, the Portuguese Ministry of National Defence (MoND) told IHS Jane's on 29 July.
The plans will see the acquisition of 10,225 weapons including: assault rifles, light machine guns, sub-machine guns, and pistols. These arms will equip at least three battalions or about 1,500 troops, the MoND said.
An amount of EUR80.8 million (USD90.2 million) has been allocated for the period of 2017-26 to fund the project as part of the Military Programming Law 2015-26, approved in May 2015. The project integrates with the army's Force Protection and Survivability Capability programme.
To set up the weapon acquisition project, the army is fleshing out its desired technical specifications for the types of weapons, it recently said to IHS Jane's . The project itself has two associated sub-projects consisting of the acquisition of soldier gear and procurement of light armament.
The new plans finally replace Portugal's subsequently cancelled issuing of a letter of intent in December 2004 to procure 31,000 assault rifles, 1,700 machine guns, and 6,800 pistons.
Portugal's Mechanized and Intervention Brigades and General Support Forces mostly field INDEP G3 assault rifles, HK21 and MG42-59 light machine guns, UZI sub-machine guns, and P38 pistols. The Rapid Reaction Brigade also utilises the G36KV/CV, SG-543, Galil AR/ARM and HK416A5 assault rifles; MG4 machine gun upgraded MP5 SD6 and UMP sub-machine guns; and P228 and USP pistols.


http://www.janes.com/article/62691/portugal-plans-small-arms-replacement-project

Portuguese Army M-60A3TTS are operational and crews being trained

http://www.exercito.pt/sites/BrigMec/Noticias/Paginas/01AGO16-Forma%C3%A7%C3%A3o%20t%C3%A9cnica%20do%20CFS%20RV,RC-%20Especialidade%20Carros%20de%20Combate%20M60A3%20TTS.aspx
 
What - if any - small arms are short listed at this time?
 
What - if any - small arms are short listed at this time?
All weapons will came from the same factory
Basically all weapons are being offered by HK, but the CZ is also marketing Skorpion EVO3 (SMG),CZ805 Bren (Rifle), P07 and P09 pistols.
The HK weapons are HK416A5 rifle, UMP SMG, USP Pistols and MG4 LMGs. Allready all in service in Portugal, but we are aquiring also MG5 GPMG, GMG 40mm from the same factory.

The HK416A5 is in use with FOE, ex.UPF and Grupo Tático da Polícia Marítima.
The UMP SMG and USP Pistols are in use with Regimento de Comandos .
The MG4 is in use with FOE, ex.UPF and Regimento de Comandos.
The MG5 is in use with ex.UPF and the GMG 40mm with Corpo de Fuzileiros.

FOE (Força de Operações Especiais) = Special Operations Battalion (Army)
Regimento de Comandos = Commando Regiment (Army)
ex.UPF (Unidade de Proteção da Força) = Aircraft Protection Force (Air Force)
Grupo Tático da Polícia Marítima = Maritime Police Tactical Group (Navy)
Corpo de Fuzileiros = Marine Corp (Navy)
 
Portuguese FOE rendered to the HK416A5

More JDAM
WASHINGTON, Aug 11, 2016 - The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for precision guided munitions, equipment, and support. The estimated cost is $231 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 9, 2016. NATO Support and Procurement Agency as Lead Nation has requested a possible sale of precision guided munitions for subsequent retransfer to Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Spain.

Included are: five hundred (500) Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Guidance Kits, KMU-556 F/B; forty (40) JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-557 F/B; one thousand five hundred (1,500) JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-572 F/B; one thousand (1,000) MAU 210 E/B Computer Control Groups for 1,000-lb. Enhanced Paveway IIs; three hundred (300) MAU 210 E/B Computer Control Groups for GBU-49s; one thousand twenty-five (1,025) MAU 169 L/B Computer Control Groups for GBU-12s; one thousand three hundred fifty (1,350) Joint Programmable Fuzes, FMU-152 A/B; sixty (60) Bomb Fin Assembly and Airfoil Group 650-MXU K/B for GBU-12s; one thousand twenty-five (1,025) Bomb Fin Assembly and Airfoil Group, MXU-650 K/B AFG for GBU-12s. It also includes Detector Sensing Unit (DSU)-38A/B Laser sensors; DSU-33D/B proximity sensors; Wireless Paveway Avionics Kit (WIPAK) interfaces for Enhanced Paveway II bombs; FMU-139C/B electronic bomb fuzes; repair and return services; transportation; engineering services; and other support services. The estimated value is $231 million.
 
Portuguese Fuzileiros (Navy Marines)

Portuguese Comandos (Army Commandos)

Portuguese Paraquedistas (Army Paratroopers)

Portuguese Operações Especiais (Army Special Operations nickname "Rangers")
 
Portuguese Air Force detachment came back from the Baltic
 
New Lot of weapons ordered for FOE in May 2016
- Rifle 14,5" 5,56mm SOF (HK416A5)
- Rifle 16,5" 7,62mm SOF (HK417A2)
- Single shot Grenade Launcher 40mm SOF (HK GLM)
- Machinegun 7,62mm SOF (HK MG5)
- Shotgun 12" (?? more SPAS15)
- Semi-automatic Sniper Rifle 12,7mm (?? more Berret M95)
- Semi-automatic Sniper Rifle 7,62mm (HK G28)
- Sniper Rifle 16,5" 5,56mm SOF (HK416A5)
- Sniper Rifle multi-calibre 308/338 SOF (?? more AWSF)

This month a released foto from Portuguese Navy BF2 (2nd Marine Bn) show a HK416A5 14,5" also in use
 
