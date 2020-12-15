Portuguese Military News and Videos

What - if any - small arms are short listed at this time?
All weapons will came from the same factory
Basically all weapons are being offered by HK, but the CZ is also marketing Skorpion EVO3 (SMG),CZ805 Bren (Rifle), P07 and P09 pistols.
The HK weapons are HK416A5 rifle, UMP SMG, USP Pistols and MG4 LMGs. Allready all in service in Portugal, but we are aquiring also MG5 GPMG, GMG 40mm from the same factory.
The HK416A5 is in use with FOE, ex.UPF and Grupo Tático da Polícia Marítima.
The UMP SMG and USP Pistols are in use with Regimento de Comandos .
The MG4 is in use with FOE, ex.UPF and Regimento de Comandos.
The MG5 is in use with ex.UPF and the GMG 40mm with Corpo de Fuzileiros.
FOE (Força de Operações Especiais) = Special Operations Battalion (Army)
Regimento de Comandos = Commando Regiment (Army)
ex.UPF (Unidade de Proteção da Força) = Aircraft Protection Force (Air Force)
Grupo Tático da Polícia Marítima = Maritime Police Tactical Group (Navy)
Corpo de Fuzileiros = Marine Corp (Navy)