Portuguese Army seeks to modernise ground-based air defences

by Victor BarreiraThe Portuguese Army expects to receive its first platoon of four vehicle-mounted Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems between 2024 and 2025, Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araújo e Silva, area co-ordinator at the army's Forces Planning Division, toldA second platoon of four VSHORAD systems is scheduled to be received after 2026.A request for proposal (RFP) is scheduled to be issued by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) by September, another army source told. Interested competitors will have three months to deliver bids.The Portuguese Army's ground-based air defence capability is based on the Stinger MANPADS. (Victor Barreira)A sales agreement between the Portuguese Army and the NSPA in 2017 sought to buy, for EUR32 million (plus EUR9 million added in November 2020), a total of eight systems consisting of eight missile launchers, ammunition, eight 4×4 armoured tactical vehicles or eight 6×6 high-mobility trucks with armoured cabin, and two vehicle-mounted or trailer-mounted short-range 3D local warning radars. Either vehicle type would have mounts for a 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm machine gun, or 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.The VSHORAD systems are to arm the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battery of the Mechanized Brigade and the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion of the Intervention Brigade, and will be integrated with the SICCA3 anti-aircraft artillery command-and-control system. Both were equipped with the legacy M48A2E1/A3 Chaparral.The RFP also includes eight weapon terminals to integrate legacy Stinger manportable air defense systems (MANPADS) with the SICCA3 system.The SICCA3 received by the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion in September 2016 consists of a sheltered Teknel Fire Detection Center (FDC) and Tactical Operations Center (TOC) and Arquus Kerax 4x4 trucks.Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login Interested in subscribing, see What we do