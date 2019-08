Five F-16 fighter jets to be sold to Romania



The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution authorising the Portuguese Air Force (FAP) to use €130 million to prepare five F-16 fighters to be sold to Romania.



In order not to affect operational capacity of FAP, the pre-sale expenses will be fully supported by the revenue resulting from the sale to Romania.

The "estimated €130 million" will be allocated to "expenses inherent in the completion of the sale, namely the preparation of the aircraft configuration, general overhaul of engines, training, logistical support and a technical support team staying in Romania until 2023, as well as the modernisation of three F-16 aircraft obtained in the USA, the supply of parts and maintenance of the F-16MLU weapons system", explained the Government.