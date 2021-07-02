What's new

Portugal reimposes curfew due to spread of Delta COVID-19 variant

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,655
0
287
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Portugal reimposes curfew due to spread of Delta COVID-19 variant - Euronews
  1. Portugal reimposes curfew due to spread of Delta COVID-19 variant Euronews
  2. Portugal Reintroduces Nighttime Curfews As Delta Variant Spreads The New York Times
  3. Portugal backtracks as delta variant grips Lisbon AP Archive
  4. Curfew between 11:00 pm and 05:00 am in 45 counties The Portugal News
  5. Nighttime curfews to start tomorrow in Portugal's highest risk municipalities Portugal Resident
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 20:18:39
Found via nicer.app/news
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom