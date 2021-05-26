Portugal orders six new Viana do Castelo-class patrol vessels

According to information published by Defensa on May 26, 2021, the Government of Portugal approved the acquisition of six new Viana do Castelo-class patrol vessels.The Viana do Castelo class is a class of offshore patrol vessels planned by and for the Portuguese Navy, as a result of the NPO2000 Project (Portuguese, Navios de Patrulha Oceânica, for Oceanic Patrol Vessels), that are constructed in the Estaleiros Navais de Viana do Castelo (ENVC).The Viana do Castelo-class patrol vessel for the Portuguese Navy will have a length of 83 m, a beam of 12.95 m, and a draft of 3,8 m. She will reach a maximum top speed of 21 knots (39 km/h).The OPV is powered by two Wärtsilä diesel engines rated at 3,900kW/5,200HP and two electric engines.Armament consists of a 30 mm Oto Melara Marlin, it replaces one 40 mm L/60 turreted gun in the NRP Viana do Castelo, and two manned mounts to be armed with 7.62 mm light machine guns or two 12.7mm M2 Browning as well as two launching systems for MK55 Mod 2 mines.The ships are designed to operate unmanned systems and are equipped with a single Sagem SA Vigy 10 MKIII naval surveillance and observation platform, three water cannons, and two rigid inflatable boats. Each ship is capable of accommodating a Super Lynx MK95 light helicopter.