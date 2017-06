Portugal forest fires claim at least 57 lives with 18 people 'incinerated' as they are trapped in their cars

The the devastating forest blaze broke out on Saturday in central Portugal

59 people are injured, 'many' people are still missing and homes are ruined

Portugal has had temperatures of up to 40C with wind and lightening storms which have fuelled the flames

Some 600 firefighters have been fighting the blaze, helped by Spanish rescuers

It is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest to rage through the country

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal. The forest fires have already claimed 39 lives, 59 people are injured and at least two people are missing



A man stands on the roadside watching a wildfire at Anciao, Leiria, central Portugal. The wildfire has killed at least 43 people and injured 16 others, many of them burning to death in their cars, the government said today

Portuguese National Republican Guard firefighters work to stop the fire from reaching the village of Avelar at sunrise today. 16 people died in their cars when fire reached the road



Portugal has been experiencing soaring temperatures of up to 40 degrees and this, coupled with the wind, has been fueling the flames. Some 600 firefighters have been fighting the blaze, helped by Spanish rescuers