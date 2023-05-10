Portugal becomes first EU country to buy China-made metro trains

I believe BYD Electric buses are also now used in many European cities, from their manufacturing hub in Hungary.



BYD has delivered over 1800 electric buses, operating in over 100 major European cities across 20 countries, proving their practicality in all extremes of climatic conditions.



Collectively, they have driven over 140 million kilometres, the equivalent to a reduction of 150,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.



Globally, BYD’s eBuses have covered 5.5 billion electric kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by 3.8 million tonnes.



Regardless of one's political views, availability of carbon-reducing electric transport cannot be a bad thing, and their Chinese affordability is a definite boon in these inflationary times.