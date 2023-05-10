What's new

Portugal becomes first EU country to buy China-made metro trains

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,411
7
36,985
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
I believe BYD Electric buses are also now used in many European cities, from their manufacturing hub in Hungary.

BYD has delivered over 1800 electric buses, operating in over 100 major European cities across 20 countries, proving their practicality in all extremes of climatic conditions.

Collectively, they have driven over 140 million kilometres, the equivalent to a reduction of 150,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Globally, BYD’s eBuses have covered 5.5 billion electric kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by 3.8 million tonnes.

Regardless of one's political views, availability of carbon-reducing electric transport cannot be a bad thing, and their Chinese affordability is a definite boon in these inflationary times.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The Mass-Produced Metros of China, China's Secret To Building Metros
Replies
1
Views
301
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China distances itself from envoy comments after EU outrage
Replies
2
Views
139
renhai
R
Hamartia Antidote
EU calls China's Ukrainian peace plan 'wishful thinking'
Replies
2
Views
69
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: EU unveils ‘double act’ plans to cut China dominance of critical supply lines for minerals, clean tech
Replies
0
Views
275
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Bangladesh seeks Portugal's investment, expertise in blue economy, wind energy
Replies
0
Views
237
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom