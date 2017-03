A Portrait of Aurangzeb More Complex than Hindutva’s Political Project Will Admit

In Aurangzeb: The Man and the Myth, Audrey Truschke tries to sift popular imagination on the ruler’s personal and political life from historical realities.

“The multifaceted king had a complex relationship with Islam, but even so he is not reducible to his religion. In fact, little is simple about Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was an emperor devoted to power, his vision of justice, and expansion. He was an administrator with streaks of brilliance and scores of faults. He grew the Mughal Empire to its greatest extent and may also have positioned it to break apart. No single characteristic or action can encapsulate Aurangzeb Alamgir…