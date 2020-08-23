Gurgaon flyover collapse: In visuals, some cars are seen running some 10 metres away from the part of the flyover that collapsed

Portion Of 6-Km-Long Flyover, Under Construction, Collapses In Gurgaon A portion of a 6-km-long flyover on which construction work is still going on collapsed in Gurgaon on Saturday night. Two people were injured. They have been taken to hospital. The police have cordoned off the accident site on the usually busy Sohna Road as excavator vehicles try to remove the...

Gurgaon flyover collapse: A part of the 6-km flyover on Sohna Road collapsed on SaturdayA portion of a 6-km-long flyover on which construction work is still going on collapsed in Gurgaon on Saturday night. Two people were injured. They have been taken to hospital. The police have cordoned off the accident site on the usually busy Sohna Road as excavator vehicles try to remove the huge concrete blocks.In visuals, some cars are seen running some 10 metres away from the part of the flyover that collapsed."Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site," Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Public Works Department charge, tweeted.It had been raining in Gurgaon for some days. A portion of one of the busiest roads in Gurgaon had also caved in after nearly two days of torrential rain on Thursday.