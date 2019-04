Much awaited Gwadar Smart City Master Plan is at final stage following strenuous planning and insightful review between the China and the Pakistan counterparts. It is expected that any rational apprehension by concerned ministries and departments have been figured out and resolved.



Hopefully, the master plan will be unveiled next month if everything moves accordingly. New maps and guidelines for the development of the smart port city have been broken into three timelines: 2025, 2035 and 2050.